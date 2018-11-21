A-Cat Worlds - Northerlies are in control

No results posted Wednesday for the A-Cat Worlds at Hervy Bay, Australia as strong Northerlies hit the event.

Australia's Glenn Ashby has a five point overall lead after six races completed. He leads from Holland's Mischa Heemskerk and Blair Tuke of New Zealand.

In the Classic fleet event, Andrew Landenberger leads by seven points from Scott Anderson with Graeme Parker in third place.

2018 A-Cat Worlds - Open Series after 6 races, 1 discard (69 entries)

1st AUS 111 Glenn Ashby 1 1 1 -5 1 3 - - 7 pts

2nd NED 007 Mischa Heemskerk 4 3 2 -9 2 1 - - 12 pts

3rd NZL 777 Blair Tuke 2 4 5 -8 3 4 - - 18 pts

4th AUS 88 Darren Bundock -7 5.5 4 1 4 7 - - 21.5 pts

5th NZL 7 Peter Burling 3 7 9 -14 10 2 - - 31 pts

6th AUS 4 Steven Brewin 8 2 8 7 6 -9 - - 31 pts

7th AUS 25 Stephen Brayshaw 5 6 3 -32 9 11 - - 34 pts

8th ESP 97 Iago Lopez Marra 9 14 10 6 -22 5 - - 44 pts

9th NZL 270 Dave Shaw 11 9 6 -25 5 16 - - 47 pts

10th USA 311 Bruce Mahoney 13 11 7 11 -14 6 - - 48 pts

2018 A-Cat Worlds - Classic Series (45 entries)

1st AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 1 1 1 -5 1 1 5 pts

2nd AUS 31 Scott Anderson 2 2 3 -8 3 2 12 pts

3rd AUS 967 Graeme Parker 6 -9 9 1 2 3 21 pts

4th SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi 3 3 2 -14 9 7 24 pts

5th USA 165 Bob Webbon -15 6 4 13 5 5 33 pts

6th AUS 960 Neil Caldwell 20 7 6 -25 4 4 41 pts

7th SUI 65 Charles Bueche -19 12 8 4 8 11 43 pts

8th USA 99 Ben Hall -17 8 5 11 7 12 43 pts

9th AUS 300 Andy Landenberger 13 10 (46 DNS) 7 12 8 50 pts

10th AUS 954 Paul Neeskens 4 5 14 -19 17 18 58 pts

Full results here

