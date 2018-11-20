Nathan Outteridge leads Japan SailGP Team

Two-time Olympic medalist and America’s Cup veteran Nathan Outteridge – one of the world’s most talented and experienced high-performance foiling sailors – leads the Japan SailGP Team as CEO/helm.

He is joined by the Japanese trio of Yugo Yoshida, Yuki Kasatani and Leo Takahashi, who will all serve in the grinder role in season one.

Outteridge’s Olympic- and world-title winning Australia teammate Iain Jensen and another fellow Australian, Volvo Ocean Race winner Luke Parkinson, round out the six-man roster.

The trio all sailed together with Artemis Racing for the 2017 America’s Cup.

Yoshida represented Japan in the 470 class at the Olympic Games London 2012 and several world championships.

He made his high-performance foiling catamaran debut with SoftBank Team Japan at the 2017 America’s Cup in Bermuda alongside SailGP teammate Kasatani – a former national-level rowing champion.

Meanwhile, 19-year old Takahashi is the youngest athlete in SailGP. He has been a member of the Japan National Team since 2015 and was part of Japan’s 2017 Youth America’s Cup effort.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here