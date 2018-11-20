A-Cat Worlds - Bundock and Heemskerk take wins

Darren Bundock was the big mover on day 3, taking the light wind race 4 ahead of Mark Bulka with Bob Baier of Germany in third place. Ashby finished in fifth behind Nils Palmieri of Switzerland.

Normal service was resumed in race 5 with Ashby winning ahead of Holland's Mischa Heemskerk and Kiwi Blair Tuke. Bundock took fourth place and fifth was Dave Shaw of New Zealand.

More wind for the final race of the day saw Heemskerk take his first win of the championship with Pete Burling getting back into the action with a second, and Ashby protecting his overall lead with a third place finish.

Ashby now leads by five points from Heemskerk, with Tuke in third.

Bundock moves up into fourth place with redress for Monday's race 2 helping his rise, and Burling is now fifth with Steve Brewin sixth.

In the Classic fleet (non-foiling) Andrew Landenberger won two of the three races completed, and leads by seven points from Scott Anderson.

Graeme Parker moves into third place after winning the first race of the day.

Alberto Farnesi of Sweden slips to fourth place and Bob Webbon of the USA is in fifth.

Struan Wallace sailing GBR15 in the Classic fleet is in 32nd place.

2018 A-Cat Worlds - Open Series after 6 races, 1 discard (69 entries)

1st AUS 111 Glenn Ashby 1 1 1 -5 1 3 - - 7 pts

2nd NED 007 Mischa Heemskerk 4 3 2 -9 2 1 - - 12 pts

3rd NZL 777 Blair Tuke 2 4 5 -8 3 4 - - 18 pts

4th AUS 88 Darren Bundock -7 5.5 4 1 4 7 - - 21.5 pts

5th NZL 7 Peter Burling 3 7 9 -14 10 2 - - 31 pts

6th AUS 4 Steven Brewin 8 2 8 7 6 -9 - - 31 pts

7th AUS 25 Stephen Brayshaw 5 6 3 -32 9 11 - - 34 pts

8th ESP 97 Iago Lopez Marra 9 14 10 6 -22 5 - - 44 pts

9th NZL 270 Dave Shaw 11 9 6 -25 5 16 - - 47 pts

10th USA 311 Bruce Mahoney 13 11 7 11 -14 6 - - 48 pts

11th AUS 16 Mark Bulka 12 10 13 2 19 -21 - - 56 pts

12th AUS 1065 Thomas Johnson 14 8 DNF 13 15 13 - - 63 pts

13th AUS 89 James Clark 6 5 12 17 26 DNF - - 66 pts

14th AUS 1047 Robert Gough 10 12 18 -49 20 8 - - 68 pts

15th NZL 96 Micah Wilkinson 17 16 11 12 12 -24 - - 68 pts

16th AUS 321 Andrew Williams 15 17 15 19 16 -23 - - 82 pts

17th AUS 1035 David Brewer 18 23 -27 20 7 17 - - 85 pts

18th NED 28 Pieterjan Dwarshuis -34 20 20 15 18 18 - - 91 pts

19th FRA 2 Emmanuel Dode 24 -33 14 27 8 20 - - 93 pts

20th AUS 63 Mark Griffith 26 15 25 10 24 -27 - - 100 pts

21st AUS 41 Chris Munro 20 DNC 24 18 29 10 - - 101 pts

22nd AUS 1050 Stuart Scott 22 28 -32 26 13 12 - - 101 pts

23rd POL 31 Robert Graczyk 16 35 17 23 11 DNC - - 102 pts

24th AUS 14 Adam Beattie 19 13 22 22 -38 32 - - 108 pts

25th GER 14 Bob Baier -31 30 21 3 27 31 - - 112 pts

26th AUS 1042 Neil How 28 25 23 -45 25 15 - - 116 pts

27th AUS 22 Mark Johnston 21 22 30 21 -36 26 - - 120 pts

28th AUS 1017 Mitchell Meade 25 26 31 -50 17 25 - - 124 pts

29th USA 113 Matthew Keenan -52 18 16 40 23 28 - - 125 pts

30th AUS 1039 Les Porter 23 29 26 -46 32 33 - - 143 pts

2018 A-Cat Worlds - Classic Series (45 entries)

1st AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 1 1 1 -5 1 1 5 pts

2nd AUS 31 Scott Anderson 2 2 3 -8 3 2 12 pts

3rd AUS 967 Graeme Parker 6 -9 9 1 2 3 21 pts

4th SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi 3 3 2 -14 9 7 24 pts

5th USA 165 Bob Webbon -15 6 4 13 5 5 33 pts

6th AUS 960 Neil Caldwell 20 7 6 -25 4 4 41 pts

7th SUI 65 Charles Bueche -19 12 8 4 8 11 43 pts

8th USA 99 Ben Hall -17 8 5 11 7 12 43 pts

9th AUS 300 Andy Landenberger 13 10 (46 DNS) 7 12 8 50 pts

10th AUS 954 Paul Neeskens 4 5 14 -19 17 18 58 pts

11th AUS 49 Matt Johnson 7 4 7 -40 34 6 58 pts

12th AUS 987 Clare Neeskens 18 11 -20 9 13 13 64 pts

13th AUS 984 Leon McNeill -22 20 12 2 15 21 70 pts

14th AUS 40 Michael Kopp 16 18 15 16 -31 10 75 pts

15th USA 007 J Michael Krantz 14 16 11 20 -28 16 77 pts

