A-Cat Worlds - Ashby hits the front

Following Ashby, six points adrift, is Mischa Heemskerk of the Netherlands, with Blair Tuke of New Zealand in third place.

Tuke took second to Ashby in the opening race, with Peter Burling in third place. Steven Brewin then took second in race 2 with Heemskerk third.

In the third race of the day Ashby led from Heemskerk, with Steve Brayshaw taking third.

In the Classic fleet (non-foiling) Andrew Landenberger was also on a hat-trick of wins and is four points clear of Scott Anderson with Alberto Farnesi of Sweden in third place.

Struan Wallace sailing GBR15 in the Classic fleet is 27th overall.

2018 A-Cat Worlds - Open Series (69 entries)

1st AUS 111 Glenn Ashby 1 1 1 - - 3 pts

2nd NED 007 Mischa Heemskerk 4 3 2 - - 9 pts

3rd NZL 777 Blair Tuke 2 4 5 - - 11 pts

4th AUS 25 Stephen Brayshaw 5 6 3 - - 14 pts

5th AUS 4 Steven Brewin 8 2 8 - - 18 pts

6th NZL 7 Peter Burling 3 7 9 - - 19 pts

7th AUS 88 Darren Bundock 7 10 4 - - 21 pts

8th AUS 89 James Clark 6 5 12 - - 23 pts

9th NZL 270 Dave Shaw 11 9 6 - - 26 pts

10th USA 311 Bruce Mahoney 13 12 7 - - 32 pts

11th ESP 97 Lago Lopez Marra 9 15 10 - - 34 pts

12th AUS 16 Mark Bulka 12 11 13 - - 36 pts

13th AUS 1047 Robert Gough 10 13 18 - - 41 pts

14th NZL 96 Micah Wilkinson 17 17 11 - - 45 pts

15th AUS 321 Andrew Williams 15 18 15 - - 48 pts

16th AUS 14 Adam Beattie 19 14 22 - - 55 pts

17th AUS 63 Mark Griffith 26 16 25 - - 67 pts

18th POL 31 Robert Graczyk 16 36 17 - - 69 pts

19th AUS 1035 David Brewer 18 24 27 - - 69 pts

20th FRA 2 Emmanuel Dode 24 34 14 - - 72 pts

2018 A-Cat Worlds - Classic Series (45 entries)

1st AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 1 1 1 - - 3 pts

2nd AUS 31 Scott Anderson 2 2 3 - - 7 pts

3rd SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi 3 3 2 - - 8 pts

4th AUS 49 Matt Johnson 7 4 7 - - 18 pts

5th AUS 954 Paul Neeskens 4 5 14 - - 23 pts

6th AUS 967 Graeme Parker 6 9 9 - - 24 pts

7th USA 165 Bob Webbon 15 6 4 - - 25 pts

8th USA 99 Ben Hall 17 8 5 - - 30 pts

9th AUS 85 Lachlan Gibson 5 15 13 - - 33 pts

10th AUS 960 Neil Caldwell 20 7 6 - - 33 pts

