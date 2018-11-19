A-Cat Worlds - Ashby hits the front

When racing resumed on day 2 of the Glenn Ashby 2018 A-Cat Worlds at Hervy Bay, Australia, Glenn Ashby took the first three races.
Following Ashby, six points adrift, is Mischa Heemskerk of the Netherlands, with Blair Tuke of New Zealand in third place.
Tuke took second to Ashby in the opening race, with Peter Burling in third place. Steven Brewin then took second in race 2 with Heemskerk third.
In the third race of the day Ashby led from Heemskerk, with Steve Brayshaw taking third.
In the Classic fleet (non-foiling) Andrew Landenberger was also on a hat-trick of wins and is four points clear of Scott Anderson with Alberto Farnesi of Sweden in third place.
Struan Wallace sailing GBR15 in the Classic fleet is 27th overall.
2018 A-Cat Worlds - Open Series (69 entries)
1st AUS 111 Glenn Ashby 1 1 1 - - 3 pts
2nd NED 007 Mischa Heemskerk 4 3 2 - - 9 pts
3rd NZL 777 Blair Tuke 2 4 5 - - 11 pts
4th AUS 25 Stephen Brayshaw 5 6 3 - - 14 pts
5th AUS 4 Steven Brewin 8 2 8 - - 18 pts
6th NZL 7 Peter Burling 3 7 9 - - 19 pts
7th AUS 88 Darren Bundock 7 10 4 - - 21 pts
8th AUS 89 James Clark 6 5 12 - - 23 pts
9th NZL 270 Dave Shaw 11 9 6 - - 26 pts
10th USA 311 Bruce Mahoney 13 12 7 - - 32 pts
11th ESP 97 Lago Lopez Marra 9 15 10 - - 34 pts
12th AUS 16 Mark Bulka 12 11 13 - - 36 pts
13th AUS 1047 Robert Gough 10 13 18 - - 41 pts
14th NZL 96 Micah Wilkinson 17 17 11 - - 45 pts
15th AUS 321 Andrew Williams 15 18 15 - - 48 pts
16th AUS 14 Adam Beattie 19 14 22 - - 55 pts
17th AUS 63 Mark Griffith 26 16 25 - - 67 pts
18th POL 31 Robert Graczyk 16 36 17 - - 69 pts
19th AUS 1035 David Brewer 18 24 27 - - 69 pts
20th FRA 2 Emmanuel Dode 24 34 14 - - 72 pts
2018 A-Cat Worlds - Classic Series (45 entries)
1st AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 1 1 1 - - 3 pts
2nd AUS 31 Scott Anderson 2 2 3 - - 7 pts
3rd SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi 3 3 2 - - 8 pts
4th AUS 49 Matt Johnson 7 4 7 - - 18 pts
5th AUS 954 Paul Neeskens 4 5 14 - - 23 pts
6th AUS 967 Graeme Parker 6 9 9 - - 24 pts
7th USA 165 Bob Webbon 15 6 4 - - 25 pts
8th USA 99 Ben Hall 17 8 5 - - 30 pts
9th AUS 85 Lachlan Gibson 5 15 13 - - 33 pts
10th AUS 960 Neil Caldwell 20 7 6 - - 33 pts
Full results here
