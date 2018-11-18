A Cat Worlds - Day 1 Racing Abandoned

With both the Foiler and Classic fleets out on the course and preparing for the first races, the 14 kt wind suddenly jumped to 26kts.

The race officers wisely wasted no time in hoisting the AP over H flag, sending the fleets blasting off upwind back to the beach again.

In the end, no one was hurt although Piet Saarburg lost his starboard bow in a collision, together with his mast, and an inverted boat had broken his mast after his rather agressive pitchpole.

The Worlds have started with a bang, although it was a blank round in the end.

Tomorrow, three races are scheduled and an earlier start time is proposed.

Struan Wallace sailing GBR15 in the Classic fleet is the only British entry listed.

