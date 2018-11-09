SailGP Team USA wrap-up F50 training



The USA SailGP team brings together elite young talent from the high-performance dinghy classes, with Rome Kirby the skipper of this all-American crew.

Riley Gibbs (wing trimmer), Hans Henken (Flight controller), Mac Agnese (grinder) Dan Morris (grinder)



The first scheduled inshore racing events will be held in Sydney over 15 to 16 February 2019, with other events in San Francisco (May 4-5), New York (June 21-22), Cowes, UK (August 10-11) and Marseille, France (September 20-22).

