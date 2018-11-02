Benoît Marie of France was the winner with six race wins from eleven races. In second place was Emmauel Dode and in third Albert Roturier, completing an all French Podium.

In fourth place was Mike Modlhammer of Austria, fifth Matthias Dietz of Germany and sixth Iago Lopez of Spain.

The A-Cat World Championships will take place from 16 to 25 November at Hervey Bay, Australia, with 107 entries to date.

The pre-event, the Australian Nationals take place from 11 to 15 November 2018.

A-Cat French Nationals - Final after 11 races (56 entries)

1st FRA 207 MARIE Benoit - - 14 pts

2nd FRA 2 DODE Emmanuel - - 39 pts

3rd FRA 413 ROTURIER Albert - - 57 pts

4th AUT 96 MODLHAMMER Mike - - 61 pts

5th GER 3 DIETZ Mlatthias - - 61 pts

6th ESP 97 LOPEZ MARRA Iago - - 63 pts

7th ESP 7 TODD Micky - - 64 pts

8th FRA 451 LE CHAPELIER Emmanuel - - 67 pts

9th GER 100 STOCK Christian - - 79 pts

10th FRA 410 DARNAUDE Jean - - 80 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here