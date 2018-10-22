Oman Air snatch win in San Diego

Oman Air came good on the final day of racing at the Extreme Sailing Series in San Diego to snatch overall victory.
Despite their hard work to maintain the lead they had held since the start of the San Diego Act, the Swiss team onboard Alinghi were unable to defend their advantage over match racing champion Phil Robertson and his crew: Pete Greenhalgh, Nasser Al Mashari, Stewart Dodson and James Wierzbowski.
Oman Air took three race wins from the six races completed on the final day, and despite Alinghi winning the double point final race, took overall victory in San Diego by one point.
Second place went to Alinghi, with third to SAP Extreme Sailing Team.
The Swiss still lead in the overall rankings with one more Act to complete this season.
Extreme Sailing Series - San Diego after 21 races
1st, Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, 233 pts
2nd, Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, 232 points
3rd, SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner, 226 pts
4th, Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, 199 pts
5th, INEOS Rebels UK (GBR) Will Alloway, 190 pts
6th, Element Spark Compass (USA) Taylor Canfield, 159 pts
7th, Team México (MEX) Erik Brockmann, 147 pts
Extreme Sailing Series - 2018 overall standings
1st, Alinghi (SUI) 68 points
2nd, SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) 65 pts
3rd, Oman Air (OMA) 63 pts
4th, INEOS Rebels UK (GBR) 54 pts
5th, Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 50 pts
6th, Team México (MEX) 42 pts
