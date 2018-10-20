Extreme Sailing Series - Alinghi under pressure

On the second day of racing Alinghi opened with another win, their fifth, but then had to give way to Team Oman Air who took the next three races, and to SAP Extreme Sailing Team who won the final three races.

This did not change the podium places on the leaderboard, but did close the poionts positions, with Alinghi now just five points clear of the Omani crew, and eight ahead of SAP.

INEOS Rebels UK drop back to fifth place behind the Red Bull Sailing Team.

Extreme Sailing Series - San Diego after 13 races

1st Alinghi - - 140 pts

2nd Oman Air - - 135 pts

3rd SAP Extreme Sailing Team - - 132 pts

4th Red Bull Sailing Team - - 118 pts

5th INEOS Rebels UK - - 113 pts

6th Element Spark Compass - - 96 pts

7th Team Mexico - - 85 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here