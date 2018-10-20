F18 World Championship - No surprises on Final day

The Greek pair completed their domination of the event with three low key race finishes (for them) and a 20 point advantage over second placed Michael Easton and Tripp Burd of the USA.

In third place were Taylor Reiss and Matthew Whitehead of the USA who won two races on the final day to edge out the Dutch pair, Hans and Marius Van Dam.

Fifth place went to Brett Burvill and Max Puttman of Australia, with Pete Melvin and Ferdinand Van Wes of the the USA in sixth.

Ghislain Melaine and Regis Melaine from the Whitstable Yacht Club, UK, finished in 63rd place.

2018 F18 World Championship - Final leaders (81 entries)

1st. GRE7, Iordanis Paschalidis/Konstantinos Trigonis, 30 pts

2nd. USA11, Michael Easton/Tripp Burd, 50 pts

3rd. USA850, Taylor Reiss/Matthew Whitehead, 53 pts

4th. NED77, Hans Van Dam/Marius Van Dam, 55 pts

5th. AUS526, Brett Burvill/Max Puttman, 60 pts

6th. USA17, Pete Melvin/Ferdinand Van West, 76 pts

7th. ESP1, Mitch Booth/Ruben Booth, 90 pts

8th. USA225, Robbie Daniel/Gary Chu, 99 pts

9th. ARG11, Cruz Gonzalez Smith/Mariano Heuser, 104 pts

10th. FRA901, Emmanuel Boulogne/MARFAING MATTHIEU, 109.7 pts

