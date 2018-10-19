Extreme Sailing Series - San Diego day 1

Although glorious sunshine drenched the city from early on, the wind played hard to get in the morning.

After the delay SAP Extreme Sailing Team took the first race win ahead of Phil Robertson’s Oman Air.

Then it was the turn of INEOS Rebels UK who claimed a win in race 2 ahead of Alinghi.

From then on it was all Alinghi as they sweept-up the remaining four races to finish the day eight points clear of Oman Air, with SAP Extreme Sailing Team in third.

Extreme Sailing Series - San Diego after 6 races

1st, Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis: 68 points

2nd, Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson: 60 pts

3rd, SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner: 56 pts

4th, INEOS Rebels UK (GBR) Will Alloway: 55 pts

5th, Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara: 55 pts

6th, Element Spark Compass (USA) Taylor Canfield: 44 pts

7th, Team México (MEX) Erik Brockmann: 40 pts

