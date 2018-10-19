Extreme Sailing Series - San Diego day 1

Swiss team Alinghi with Arnaud Psarofaghis on helm took four wins out of six to lead after day 1 at the San Diego opener . . .
Although glorious sunshine drenched the city from early on, the wind played hard to get in the morning.
After the delay SAP Extreme Sailing Team took the first race win ahead of Phil Robertson’s Oman Air.
Then it was the turn of INEOS Rebels UK who claimed a win in race 2 ahead of Alinghi.
From then on it was all Alinghi as they sweept-up the remaining four races to finish the day eight points clear of Oman Air, with SAP Extreme Sailing Team in third.
Extreme Sailing Series - San Diego after 6 races
1st, Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis: 68 points
2nd, Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson: 60 pts
3rd, SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner: 56 pts
4th, INEOS Rebels UK (GBR) Will Alloway: 55 pts
5th, Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara: 55 pts
6th, Element Spark Compass (USA) Taylor Canfield: 44 pts
7th, Team México (MEX) Erik Brockmann: 40 pts
