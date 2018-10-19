F18 World Championship - Day 4

The Greek team of Paschalidis and Trigonis added another race win to their scoreline on Thursday and now look set to take the F18 World Championship title.

They have a 15 point lead over Michael Easton and Tripp Burd of the USA with Hans and Marius Van Dam of the Netherlands in third place.

Paschalidis and Trigonis won the opening race ahead of the Van Dams, with Robbie Daniel and Gary Chu USA in third place.

In the second race Taylor Reiss and Matthew Whitehead USA took their first race win and move up to fourth overall.

In second place were Mitch and Ruben Booth ESP, who drop to sixth overall having to count a 15th from the first race of the day. Third were Hernan Salerno and Andres Grimaldi ARG.

2018 F18 World Championship after 8 races (81 entries)

1. GRE7, Iordanis Paschalidis/Konstantinos Trigonis, 24 pts

2. USA11, Michael Easton/Tripp Burd, 39 pts

3. NED77, Hans Van Dam/Marius Van Dam, 42 pts

4. USA850, Taylor Reiss/Matthew Whitehead, 47 pts

5. AUS526, Brett Burvill/Max Puttman, 58 pts

6. ESP1, Mitch Booth/Ruben Booth, 63 pts

7. USA17, Pete Melvin/Ferdinand Van West, 71 pts

8. ARG11, Cruz Gonzalez Smith/Mariano Heuser, 78 pts

9. FRA901, Emmanuel Boulogne/MARFAING MATTHIEU, 88.3 pts

10. USA1899, Charles Tomeo/Dalton Tebo, 90 pts

11. ARG7, Pablo Völker/Sergio Mehl, 92 pts

12. USA225, Robbie Daniel/Gary Chu, 99 pts

13. ARG66, Agustin Krevisky/Juan Martin Benitez, 109 pts

14. ARG6, Hernan Salerno/Andres Grimaldi, 112 pts

15. AUS 333, James Clark/Brett Goodall, 126 pts

16. USA37, Luke Ramsay/Sam Carter, 133 pts

17. USA2002, Mark Brunsvold/Matthew King, 134 pts

18. USA8, John Tomko/Jonathan Atwood, 160 pts

19. NED15, Ad Noordzij/Maarten Noordzij, 175 pts

20. NED007, Mischa Heemskerk/Stephan Dekker, 177 pts

