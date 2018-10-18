SailGP - The F50s first flight video

The launch represents months of tireless work by the design and build teams, and it is truly incredible to see their vision take flight!

The F50 is predicted to break the 50 knot barrier as the most challenging, high-tech one-design racing boat ever produced.





At a glance, one could be forgiven for thinking it looks familiar to the AC50 used at the last America’s Cup in Bermuda.

But in reality, there is a huge difference in performance between the two classes.

These boats have been redesigned, re-engineered and rebuilt from the inside out.

Six F50s will be on the water for the first event in Sydney, Australia in February 2019.

Three have been extensively modified using parts from parts of the previous AC50 models.

Three sets of the F50s hulls are complete new builds. All of the work was done at Core Builders Composites in New Zealand.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here