F18 World Championship - More of the same

While Paschalidis and Trigonis GRE stretched their overall lead to eight points ahead of Brett Burvill and Max Puttman of Australia, Mitch and Ruben Booth ESP picked-up another race win to move into fourth overall, three points off third placed Michael Easton and Tripp Burd of the USA.

Mitch and Ruben Booth won the day's opening race with second Cruz Gonzalez Smith and Mariano Heuser ARG, and third Easton and Burd. Paschalidis and Trigonis took fifth place behind Burvill and Puttman.

In the second race, R6, Paschalidis and Trigonis claimed their third win of the championship, with second Aussie pair James Clark and Brett Goodall, and third Mark Brunsvold and Matthew King of the USA.

There were a considerable number of DNF in the second race, including Ghislain and Regis Melaine from the Whitstable Yacht Club (GBR) who are now in 58th place.

2018 F18 World Championship after 6 races (81 entries)

1st GRE 7 Iordanis Paschalidis 2 5 1 1 5 1 - - 10 pts

2nd AUS 526 Brett Burvill 1 2 5 6 4 17 - - 18 pts

3rd USA 11 Michael Easton 10 9 3 2 3 9 - - 26 pts

4th ESP 1 Mitch Booth 8 1 6 13 1 29 - - 29 pts

5th NED 77 Hans Van Dam 3 3 15 4 7 23 - - 32 pts

6th FRA 901 Emmanuel Boulogne 14 6 1/RDG 10/RDG 10 8 - - 34.5 pts

7th USA 850 Taylor Reiss 25 8 2 8 6 11 - - 35 pts

8th ARG 7 Pablo Völker 9 4 18 11 14 6 - - 44T pts

9th USA 17 Pete Melvin 7 12 13 10 11 4 - - 44T pts

10th AUS 333 James Clark 19 10 14 14 12 2 - - 52 pts

11th ARG 11 Cruz Gonzalez Smith 30 7 10 7 2 27 - - 53 pts

12th USA 1899 Charles Tomeo 15 21 12 5 15 13 - - 60 pts

13th ARG 66 Agustin Krevisky 36 14 4 27 9 7 - - 61 pts

14th USA 2002 Mark Brunsvold 6 11 17 25 35 3 - - 62T pts

15th USA 225 Robbie Daniel 17 79 7 3 23 12 - - 62T pts

16th ARG 6 Hernan Salerno 16 17 8 12 13 35 - - 66 pts

17th USA 37 Luke Ramsay 26 24 11 19 8 5 - - 67 pts

18th USA 8 John Tomko 28 20 22 16 16 10 - - 84 pts

19th AUS 11 Lucy Nissen 11 16 33 18 22 30 - - 97 pts

20th HUN 76 Zoltan Dioszegi 4 26 26 24 34 19 - - 99 pts

21st NED 007 Mischa Heemskerk 13 13 19 31 32 51 - - 108 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here