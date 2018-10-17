F18 World Championship - Tornado Champions take lead

Iordanis Paschalidis and Konstantinos Trigonis are the new leaders after three more races completed at the F18 World Championship
Multiple Tornado World Champions Paschalidis and Trigonis take a five point lead after the second day of racing at Sarasota, USA.
The Greek pair lead from Brett Burvill and Max Puttman of Australia with Michael Easton and
Tripp Burd of the USA in third place.
The Dutch pair Hans and Marius Van Dam slip a place to fourth while Mitch and Ruben Booth ESP, who won the first race of the day take fifth place overall.
Paschalidis and Trigonis were fifth in that race and then won the next two races.
Ghislain and Regis Melaine from the Whitstable Yacht Club (GBR) are in 57th place.
2018 F18 World Championship after 4 races (81 entries)
1st GRE 7 Iordanis Paschalidis 2 5 1 1 - - 9 pts
2nd AUS 526 Brett Burvill 1 2 5 6 - - 14 pts
3rd USA 11 Michael Easton 10 9 3 2 - - 24 pts
4th NED 77 Hans Van Dam 3 3 15 4 - - 25 pts
5th ESP 1 Mitch Booth 8 1 6 13 - - 28 pts
6th FRA 901 Emmanuel Boulogne 14 6 1/RDG 10/RDG - - 31 pts
7th ARG 7 Pablo Völker 9 4 18 11 - - 42T pts
8th USA 17 Pete Melvin 7 12 13 10 - - 42T pts
9th USA 850 Taylor Reiss 25 8 2 8 - - 43 pts
10th USA 1899 Charles Tomeo 15 21 12 5 - - 53T pts
11th ARG 6 Hernan Salerno 16 17 8 12 - - 53T pts
12th ARG 11 Cruz Gonzalez Smith 30 7 10 7 - - 54 pts
13th AUS 333 James Clark 19 10 14 14 - - 57 pts
14th USA 2002 Mark Brunsvold 6 11 17 25 - - 59 pts
15th NED 007 Mischa Heemskerk 13 13 19 31 - - 76 pts
16th AUS 11 Lucy Nissen 11 16 33 18 - - 78 pts
17th HUN 76 Zoltan Dioszegi 4 26 26 24 - - 80T pts
18th USA 37 Luke Ramsay 26 24 11 19 - - 80T pts
19th ARG 66 Agustin Krevisky 36 14 4 27 - - 81 pts
20th USA 8 John Tomko 28 20 22 16 - - 86 pts
