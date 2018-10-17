F18 World Championship - Tornado Champions take lead

Multiple Tornado World Champions Paschalidis and Trigonis take a five point lead after the second day of racing at Sarasota, USA.

The Greek pair lead from Brett Burvill and Max Puttman of Australia with Michael Easton and

Tripp Burd of the USA in third place.

The Dutch pair Hans and Marius Van Dam slip a place to fourth while Mitch and Ruben Booth ESP, who won the first race of the day take fifth place overall.

Paschalidis and Trigonis were fifth in that race and then won the next two races.

Ghislain and Regis Melaine from the Whitstable Yacht Club (GBR) are in 57th place.

2018 F18 World Championship after 4 races (81 entries)

1st GRE 7 Iordanis Paschalidis 2 5 1 1 - - 9 pts

2nd AUS 526 Brett Burvill 1 2 5 6 - - 14 pts

3rd USA 11 Michael Easton 10 9 3 2 - - 24 pts

4th NED 77 Hans Van Dam 3 3 15 4 - - 25 pts

5th ESP 1 Mitch Booth 8 1 6 13 - - 28 pts

6th FRA 901 Emmanuel Boulogne 14 6 1/RDG 10/RDG - - 31 pts

7th ARG 7 Pablo Völker 9 4 18 11 - - 42T pts

8th USA 17 Pete Melvin 7 12 13 10 - - 42T pts

9th USA 850 Taylor Reiss 25 8 2 8 - - 43 pts

10th USA 1899 Charles Tomeo 15 21 12 5 - - 53T pts

11th ARG 6 Hernan Salerno 16 17 8 12 - - 53T pts

12th ARG 11 Cruz Gonzalez Smith 30 7 10 7 - - 54 pts

13th AUS 333 James Clark 19 10 14 14 - - 57 pts

14th USA 2002 Mark Brunsvold 6 11 17 25 - - 59 pts

15th NED 007 Mischa Heemskerk 13 13 19 31 - - 76 pts

16th AUS 11 Lucy Nissen 11 16 33 18 - - 78 pts

17th HUN 76 Zoltan Dioszegi 4 26 26 24 - - 80T pts

18th USA 37 Luke Ramsay 26 24 11 19 - - 80T pts

19th ARG 66 Agustin Krevisky 36 14 4 27 - - 81 pts

20th USA 8 John Tomko 28 20 22 16 - - 86 pts

