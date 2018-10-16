F18 World Championship - Burvill and Puttman take opening race

Burvill and Puttman finished ahead of Iordanis Paschalidis and Konstantinos Trigonis of Greece, with the Dutch pair Hans and Marius Van Dam taking third.

Chasing the leaders home were Zoltan Dioszegi and Gabor Jankovics HUN in fourth, in fifth the first USA pair, Chris Tuckfield and Eric Brattinga.

And then in sixth were Mark Brunsvold and Matthew King USA, seventh Pete Melvin and Ferdinand Van West USA, with Mitch and Ruben Booth ESP taking eighth place.

Ghislain and Regis Melaine from the Whitstable Yacht Club (GBR) finished in 69th place.

The light breeze on the bay precluded any further racing and just the one race was it for the day.

Racing is scheduled to continue through Friday 19 October.

2018 F18 World Championship (81 entries)

1st AUS 526 Brett Burvill/Max Puttman - - 1 pts

2nd GRE 7 Iordanis Paschalidis/Konstantinos Trigonis - - 2 pts

3rd NED 77 Hans Van Dam/Marius Van Dam - - 3 pts

4th HUN 76 Zoltan Dioszegi/Gabor Jankovics - - 4 pts

5th USA 317 Chris Tuckfield/Eric Brattinga - - 5 pts

6th USA 2002 Mark Brunsvold/Matthew King - - 6 pts

7th USA 17 Pete Melvin/Ferdinand Van West - - 7 pts

8th ESP 1 Mitch Booth/Ruben Booth - - 8 pts

9th ARG 7 Pablo Völker/Sergio Mehl - - 9 pts

10th USA 11 Michael Easton/Tripp Burd - - 10 pts

11th AUS 11 Lucy Nissen/Dean Nissen - - 11 pts

12th NED 1542 Willy Van der Heijden/Arthur Moerman - - 12 pts

13th NED 007 Mischa Heemskerk/Stephan Dekker - - 13 pts

14th FRA 901 Emmanuel Boulogne/Maraining Matthieu - - 14 pts

15th USA 1899 Charles Tomeo/ AN Other - - 15 pts

16th ARG 6 Hernan Salerno/Andres Grimaldi - - 16 pts

17th USA 225 Robbie Daniel/Gary Chu - - 17 pts

18th USA 21 Jim Zellmer/Joe Valante - - 18 pts

19th AUS 333 James Clark/Brett Goodall - - 19 pts

20th ARG 111 Christian Vilate/Octavio Dorbessan - - 20 pts

