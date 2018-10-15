Australia SailGP Team announced

This will be headed by multi world champion, Olympic gold medalist and America’s Cup winner Tom Slingsby as helmsman and will include:

Kyle Langford (wing trimmer), Jason Waterhouse (flight controller), Ky Hurst (grinder) and Sam Newton (grinder). In addition, Kinley Fowler will serve as the reserve.

SailGP has also announced that Fox Sports has signed a three-year agreement as SailGP’s Official Broadcast Partner in Australia, and will air each of the global races on the network, starting with the Sydney (February 15-16) event live.

SailGP is also working toward a partnership with a free-to-air network for additional coverage of the Sydney grand prix in the Australian market.

With a primary goal of growing global viewership and broadening its fanbase, SailGP and its television partners will focus on personality-driven broadcasts utilizing patented and leading-edge immersive media technologies.

The SailGP event in Sydney will take place in Sydney Harbour, east of the Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

The Australia SailGP Team also announced its founding charity partner the Loyal Foundation, which raises money to fund children’s medical equipment for hundreds of hospitals across Australia.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here