GC32 TPM Med Cup and Overall Racing Tour Series

With the final day of racing at the GC32 TPM Med Cup event cancelled, Ben Ainslie and INEOS Team UK claim the GC32 TPM Med Cup, and Franck Cammas and his NORAUTO team claim the overall GC32 Racing Tour prize for 2018.

PRO Stuart Childerley cancelled any further racing at Marseille on Sunday due to the conditions, especially the wave state.

Simon Delzoppo and his .film Racing have won the Owner-Driver prize at the GC32 TPM Med Cup here.

And Jason Carroll and Argo have won the 2018 Owner-Driver Championship . . . by one point from Erik Maris’ Zoulou.

GC32 TPM Med Cup after 10 races

1st GBR INEOS TEAM UK 16 pts

2nd FRA NORAUTO 29 pts

3rd AUS .film Racing 34 pts

4th FRA Zoulou 42 pts

5th USA Argo 54 pts

6th NZL Frank Racing 58 pts

7th SUI Realteam 9 9 9 9 9 - - 60 pts

8th FRA Métropole Toulon Provence Méditerranée 72 pts

GC32 Racing Tour Overall - 5 events

1st FRA NORAUTO 7 pts

2nd GBR INEOS TEAM UK 17 pts

3rd FRA Zoulou 19 pts

4th SUI Realteam 20 pts

5th USA Argo 23 pts

6th NZL Frank Racing 27 pts

7th AUS .film Racing 31 pts

8th ARG Código Rojo Racing 41 pts

9th FRA Métropole Toulon Provence Méditerranée 44 pts

