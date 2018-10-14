GC32 TPM Med Cup and Overall Racing Tour Series

Franck Cammas’ NORAUTO powered by Team France fought back to second place overall at the GC32 TPM Med Cup and win the overall Racing Tour Series
With the final day of racing at the GC32 TPM Med Cup event cancelled, Ben Ainslie and INEOS Team UK claim the GC32 TPM Med Cup, and Franck Cammas and his NORAUTO team claim the overall GC32 Racing Tour prize for 2018.
PRO Stuart Childerley cancelled any further racing at Marseille on Sunday due to the conditions, especially the wave state.
Simon Delzoppo and his .film Racing have won the Owner-Driver prize at the GC32 TPM Med Cup here.
And Jason Carroll and Argo have won the 2018 Owner-Driver Championship . . . by one point from Erik Maris’ Zoulou.
GC32 TPM Med Cup after 10 races
1st GBR INEOS TEAM UK 16 pts
2nd FRA NORAUTO 29 pts
3rd AUS .film Racing 34 pts
4th FRA Zoulou 42 pts
5th USA Argo 54 pts
6th NZL Frank Racing 58 pts
7th SUI Realteam 9 9 9 9 9 - - 60 pts
8th FRA Métropole Toulon Provence Méditerranée 72 pts
GC32 Racing Tour Overall - 5 events
1st FRA NORAUTO 7 pts
2nd GBR INEOS TEAM UK 17 pts
3rd FRA Zoulou 19 pts
4th SUI Realteam 20 pts
5th USA Argo 23 pts
6th NZL Frank Racing 27 pts
7th AUS .film Racing 31 pts
8th ARG Código Rojo Racing 41 pts
9th FRA Métropole Toulon Provence Méditerranée 44 pts
