GC32 TPM Med Cup - No racing Thursday

Giles Scott, the Olympic Finn gold medallist, competing with Sir Ben Ainslie on INEOS Team UK, is racing here for the first time since the America’s Cup World Series event.

“Today it was not too windy, but just getting the boats out… there are people surfing on breaking waves at the harbour entrance! Tomorrow it will be a similar wind strength, but hopefully the sea state will drop.”

A call will also be made Friday about whether it will be possible also to hold the first round of the ANONIMO Speed Challenge, where competitors sail a course comprising two reaches and a gybe.

The team with the highest average speed for this will win an ANONIMO Nautilo GC32 Racing Tour limited edition timepiece on Sunday.

2018 GC32 RACING TOUR overall positions after 5 events

1st Norauto powered by Team France (FRA) - Franck Cammas - - 5 pts

2nd Realteam (SUI) - Jérôme Clerc - - 13 pts

3rd Zoulou (FRA) - Erik Maris - - 15 pts

4th INEOS TEAM UK (GBR) - Ben Ainslie - - 16 pts

5th Argo (USA) - Jason Carroll - - 18 pts

6th Frank Racing (NZL) - Simon Hull - - 21 pts

7th .film Racing (AUS) - Simon Delzoppo - - 28 pts

8th Código Rojo Racing - - 32 pts

9th Métropole Toulon Provence Méditerranée (FRA) - Robin Follin - - 36 pts

