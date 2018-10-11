GC32 TPM Med Cup - No racing Thursday

The sea state on the Rade de Toulon was considered too large for the GC32 catamarans to race safely Thursday
Giles Scott, the Olympic Finn gold medallist, competing with Sir Ben Ainslie on INEOS Team UK, is racing here for the first time since the America’s Cup World Series event.
“Today it was not too windy, but just getting the boats out… there are people surfing on breaking waves at the harbour entrance! Tomorrow it will be a similar wind strength, but hopefully the sea state will drop.”
A call will also be made Friday about whether it will be possible also to hold the first round of the ANONIMO Speed Challenge, where competitors sail a course comprising two reaches and a gybe.
The team with the highest average speed for this will win an ANONIMO Nautilo GC32 Racing Tour limited edition timepiece on Sunday.
2018 GC32 RACING TOUR overall positions after 5 events
1st Norauto powered by Team France (FRA) - Franck Cammas - - 5 pts
2nd Realteam (SUI) - Jérôme Clerc - - 13 pts
3rd Zoulou (FRA) - Erik Maris - - 15 pts
4th INEOS TEAM UK (GBR) - Ben Ainslie - - 16 pts
5th Argo (USA) - Jason Carroll - - 18 pts
6th Frank Racing (NZL) - Simon Hull - - 21 pts
7th .film Racing (AUS) - Simon Delzoppo - - 28 pts
8th Código Rojo Racing - - 32 pts
9th Métropole Toulon Provence Méditerranée (FRA) - Robin Follin - - 36 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here