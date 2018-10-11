USA announce their SailGP crew line-up

Rome Kirby is the skipper of this all-American crew. Kirby has proved himself inshore as a tactician/helmsman at the America’s Cup and offshore on round the world yachts and super-maxis.

The USA team brings together elite young talent from the high-performance dinghy classes.

Riley Gibbs (wing trimmer) is a member of the US Sailing Team and a youth worlds silver medalist in the 29er class. He claimed fourth place in the 2017 Formula Kite World Championships.

Hans Henken (Flight controller) has been competing at the highest levels of the sport since he was a junior sailor racing 470s and 29ers. He was the a youth world champion in the Moth class.

Mac Agnese (grinder) has podium finishes at two junior world championships and is currently campaigning to become Team USA’s 49er class representative for Tokyo 2020. He has also competed on the World Match Racing Tour and the Extreme Sailing Series.

Dan Morris (grinder) focused his sailing career around high-performance boats. He was a 2016 World Match Racing Tour champion and has sailed with the Red Bull Sailing Team on the Extreme Sailing Series.



SailGP also announced details of the two events for the USA.

The event in New York (June 21-22) will take place on the lower Hudson River, with the onshore Race Village located at Brookfield Place.

It will feature Friday and Saturday afternoon racing just off the Battery and running north toward Rockefeller Park.

In San Francisco (May 4-5), racing will take place in the San Francisco Bay, with the Race Village located on the Marina Yacht Club Peninsula.

It will feature Saturday and Sunday mid-day racing on the city front racecourse.

Scheduled inshore racing events will be held in Sydney (February 15-16); San Francisco (May 4-5); New York (June 21-22); Cowes, UK (August 10-11); and Marseille, France (September 20-22).

