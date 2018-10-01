Gimson and Burnet win Shanghai Cup

Second place went to Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz of Team Austria, followed by Team Sweden's, Emil Järudd and Cecilia Jonsson, in the third podium place.

Gimson and Burnet led from day 1 and after the second day's racing was cancelled due to strong winds, came out on day 3 and managed to keep their lead despite the strong winds causing some gear damage and several boats capsizing.

Twelve teams from 12 countries and regions were competing.





