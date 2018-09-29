Shanghai Cup - Gimson and Burnet top Day 1

Gimson and Burnet took the first three races, before the Austrian pair Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz won race four, the Brits completing the day with a win in race six.

A stronger wind up to 20 knots is expected for the second day of racing on Lake Dishui, Shanghai, where 12 teams from 12 countries and regions are competing.

Overall Gimson and Burnet lead from Emil Järudd and Cecilia Jonsson of Sweden with third Zajac and Matz of Austria.

