GC32 Villasimius Cup - Cammas Victory

Franck Cammas' NORAUTO powered by Team France prevailed at the GC32 Villasimius Cup, but only after a lengthy battle with the Swiss crew on Realteam.

Cammas started Sunday with a four point lead over Realteam, but this advantage evaporated when they finished sixth in the first race.

NORAUTO recovered a point in the next race, finishing second, leaving the two teams tied going into the final race.

Cammas did his utmost to keep his GC32’s transoms pointed at Swiss bows, as his crew did ‘the wild thing’ – hiking to leeward.

He finished in front, claiming their third GC32 Racing Tour event win of the 2018 season.

Realteam is the defending GC32 Racing Tour champion, but here in Villasimius they had a new helm in Arnaud Psarofaghis, on loan from Alinghi.

A seventh from Erik Maris’ Zoulou in the second race, as Ben Ainslie’s INEOS Team UK claimed first place, caused Erik Maris’ team to drop from third overall.

Maris turned this around winning the final race, but finished a point behind the British GC32.

The GC32 Racing Tour resumes with the GC32 TPM Med Cup in Toulon, France over 10-14th October.

GC32 Villasimius Cup - Day 4 after 14 races

1. NORAUTO (FRA) - 39 points

2. Realteam (SUI) - 40 points

3. INEOS TEAM UK (UK) - 47 points

4. Zoulou (FRA) - 48 points

5. Frank Racing (NZL) - 65 points

6. Argo (USA) - 72 points

7. Código Rojo Racing (ARG) - 83 points



Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here