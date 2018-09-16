GC32 Villasimius Cup - French speaking teams rule

Realteam and Zoulou climb the leaderboard to claim the second and third spots, still in contact with Franck Cammas’ overall leader, NORAUTO powered by Team France.

Saturday’s star team was certainly Realteam, the defending GC32 Racing Tour champion, helmed here by Arnaud Psarofaghis.

The Swiss team scored two race wins and two seconds, ending the day as top scoring boat. Amazingly this was despite technical breakdowns during the third race and having to replace an injured crew.

The French team Zoulou showed similar form, claiming back-to-back wins not only propelling her onto the podium overall, but into the top spot of the GC32 Racing Tour’s Owner-Driver ranking.

She was one of top scorers in today’s five races - held in southwesterly winds of 12 knots that dropped to eight and slowly backed.

Franck Cammas’ team picked-up a win and will go into the final day Sunday still leading overall, but by a mere four points from Realteam.

Meanwhile Ben Ainslie’s INEOS Team UK will also be fighting hard to regain their podium position. It should be an eventful final day.

GC32 Villasimius Cup - Day 3 after 11 races

1st NORAUTO 1 4 6 1 3 1 1 5 2 2 3 - - 29pts

2nd Realteam 5 1 2 7 5 2 2 2 5 1 1 - - 33pts

3rd Zoulou 2 3 5 4 2 7 4 1 1 6 2 - - 37pts

4th INEOS TEAM UK 3 2 1 2 4 4 3 4 6 4 5 - - 38pts

5th Frank Racing 4 5 4 3 1 6 6 7 4 3 6 - - 49pts

6th Argo 6 DNF/8 3 5 7 5 5 3 3 5 4 - - 54pts

7th Código Rojo Racing 7 6 7 6 6 3 7 6 7 7 7 - - 69pts

