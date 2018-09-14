GC32 Villasimius Cup - The Franck & Ben Show

The two America’s Cup teams have been living up to the hype, winning three of the four races on Friday.

Ben Ainslie's INEOS Team UK took the first race ahead of Realteam, but Franck Cammas on Norauto hit back with wins in the second and fourth races to just edge out Ainslie on the day, and lead on count-back.

Friday's third race went to Simon Hull and his crew of young New Zealanders on board Frank Racing, who sit in fourth place behind Arnaud Psarofaghis' Realteam.

Of his day, Ben Ainslie said: “We had a good first race. The second was good, but we got wrapped up with Franck – they luffed us, because they were trying to break the overlap, but we got a penalty."

Racing continues Saturday with five races scheduled.

GC32 Villasimius Cup - Day 2 after 6 races

1st NORAUTO 1 4 6 1 3 1 - -16pts

2nd INEOS TEAM UK 3 2 1 2 4 4 - - 16pts

3rd Realteam 5 1 2 7 5 2 - - 22pts

4th Frank Racing 4 5 4 3 1 6 - - 23pts

5th Zoulou 2 3 5 4 2 7 - - 23pts

6th Argo 6 DNF/8 3 5 7 5 - - 34pts

7th Código Rojo Racing 7 6 7 6 6 3 - - 35pts

