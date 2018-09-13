GC32 Villasimius Cup - 25 knot Opening Day

After two races the wind suddenly built to 25+ knots from the southwest, kicking up a rough sea state.

Deeming it unsafe for the flying catamarans and to avoid damage on this first day, PRO Bill O’Hara called it a day and sent the seven GC32s back into the Marina di Villasimius.

After those two races, three boats – NORAUTO, INEOS Team UK and Zoulou - are tied on five points with Realteam one point behind. Erik Maris' Zoulou leads the owner-driver ranking after two races.

Considering how the day ended, conditions off Capo Carbonara and its protected marine area, began in a benign 5-6 knots.

In the first race a left side shift paid handsomely for NORAUTO who edged ahead and cruised home ahead of Erik Maris' Zoulou.

Volvo Ocean Race winner Franck Cammas notching up his first GC32 Villasimius Cup race win.

In the second race Realteam, with stand-in helm Arnaud Psarofaghis, took the win ahead of INEOS Team UK with Ben Ainslie helming.

With conditions having deteriorated and showing no sign of improvement, racing was abandoned.

Sadly this was not before Jason Carroll’s Argo capsized, just after rounding the top mark for the first time in race two. Neither crew nor boat were injured.

Racing continues Friday 14th at 12:00 UK, with a further five races scheduled.

