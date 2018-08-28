Extreme Sailing Series - Swiss on Top

Alinghi – the Swiss kings of foiling – seized victory from the clutches of SAP Extreme Sailing Team on the final day of the event.
A third place finish saw Arnaud Psarofaghis and his Alinghi team crush SAP Extreme Sailing Team’s hopes of an Act victory, securing Alinghi’s fourth Act win of the season.
It was another podium clocked for Phil Robertson and his crew too. Team Oman Air took an impressive six top-three finishes on day four, including pole position in the double-points last race.
Following their capsize yesterday, the Omani team today brought British sailor Adam Piggott onboard as a replacement for injured mainsail trimmer, Pete Greenhalgh.
The British INEOS Rebels UK team finished in fourth place.
The next stop on the circuit’s ten-month tour, is San Diego, USA, in an event presented by SAP. Heading to the Californian coastline from 18-21 October.
Extreme Sailing Series 2018 Cardiff final standings after 29 races
1st, Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis: 307 pts
2nd, SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner: 304 points
3rd, Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson: 303 pts
4th, INEOS Rebels UK (GBR) Will Alloway: 282 pts
5th, Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara: 275 pts
6th, Team México (MEX) Erik Brockmann: 218 pts
7th, Team Wales (GBR) Adam Piggott: 202 pts
Extreme Sailing Series 2018 overall standings
1st, Alinghi (SUI) 57 pts
2nd, SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) 55 pts
3rd, Oman Air (OMA) 51 pts
4th, INEOS Rebels UK (GBR) 46 pts
5th, Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 41 pts
6th, Team México (MEX) 35 pts
