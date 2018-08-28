Extreme Sailing Series - Swiss on Top

A third place finish saw Arnaud Psarofaghis and his Alinghi team crush SAP Extreme Sailing Team’s hopes of an Act victory, securing Alinghi’s fourth Act win of the season.

It was another podium clocked for Phil Robertson and his crew too. Team Oman Air took an impressive six top-three finishes on day four, including pole position in the double-points last race.

Following their capsize yesterday, the Omani team today brought British sailor Adam Piggott onboard as a replacement for injured mainsail trimmer, Pete Greenhalgh.

The British INEOS Rebels UK team finished in fourth place.

The next stop on the circuit’s ten-month tour, is San Diego, USA, in an event presented by SAP. Heading to the Californian coastline from 18-21 October.

Extreme Sailing Series 2018 Cardiff final standings after 29 races

1st, Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis: 307 pts

2nd, SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner: 304 points

3rd, Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson: 303 pts

4th, INEOS Rebels UK (GBR) Will Alloway: 282 pts

5th, Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara: 275 pts

6th, Team México (MEX) Erik Brockmann: 218 pts

7th, Team Wales (GBR) Adam Piggott: 202 pts

Extreme Sailing Series 2018 overall standings

1st, Alinghi (SUI) 57 pts

2nd, SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) 55 pts

3rd, Oman Air (OMA) 51 pts

4th, INEOS Rebels UK (GBR) 46 pts

5th, Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 41 pts

6th, Team México (MEX) 35 pts

