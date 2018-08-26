Extreme Sailing Series - Dramatic double capsize

Charging downwind on the third race of the day (race 19), the Omani boat and Team Wales were both caught by strong 20 knot gusts that caused their hulls to become submerged and a cartwheel capsize to ensue.

All crew members on Team Wales were accounted for and there were no injuries to anyone onboard.

Just metres away, safety teams tended to the capsized Omani boat.

The crew’s mainsail trimmer, Pete Greenhalgh, was taken to shore to receive medical attention for an injury, whilst the Extreme Sailing Series safety teams swiftly righted the boat.

In challenging conditions, some teams fared better than others. Whilst Act leaders SAP Extreme Sailing Team extended their lead on the fleet and hit the fastest speed of the Act so far – an impressive 34.3kts achieved in race 18.

The event’s free-to-enter public Fan Zone will be open all day Monday in Britannia Park and next to the Norwegian Church, offering entertainment and activities for all the family.

Extreme Sailing Series 2018 Cardiff standings after Day 3, 21 races

1st, SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner: 220 points

2nd, Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis: 213 pts

3rd, Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson: 205 pts

4th, INEOS Rebels UK (GBR) Will Alloway: 204 pts

5th, Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara: 187 pts

6th, Team México (MEX) Erik Brockmann: 155 pts

7th, Team Wales (GBR) Adam Piggott: 140 pts

