GC32 Copa del Rey Mapfre - Final Day in Palma

With 19 races held across four days on the Bay of Palma, the brits secured the overall win with a race to spare.

Nine points astern, Franck Cammas’ NORAUTO finished a valiant second, the French team’s winning streak in the 2018 GC32 Racing Tour finally coming to an end.

It was a top day for the owner-drivers, who won all today’s four races: Simon Delzoppo’s .film Racing claimed the first (his second of the event), leading from the top mark on.

Knocking it out of the park today was Erik Maris’ Zoulou, showing a return to her GC32 Lagos Cup form by winning both Saturday’s second and fourth races.

Alongside INEOS Team UK and Zoulou, Jason Carroll’s Argo was joint top scoring boat of the day.

The US team won race three today, and was leading for most of the second too, which they would have won had they not picked the wrong, light wind side of the last run.

37th Copa del Rey MAPFRE - GC32 Results:

1st. INEOS TEAM UK (GBR) 46 pts

2nd. NORAUTO (FRA) 55 pts

3rd. Argo (USA) 73 pts

4th. Zoulou (FRA) 88 pts

5th. Realteam (SUI) 90 pts

6th. .film Racing (NZL) 95 pts

7th. Frank Racing (AUS) 119 pts

8th. Código Rojo Racing (POR) 122 pts

The 2018 GC32 Racing Tour continues with the GC32 Villasimius Cup (12-16 September) followed by the season finale, the GC32 TPM Med Cup (10-14 October).

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here