GC32 Copa del Rey Mapfre - Day 3

The America’s Cup teams - INEOS Team UK and NORAUTO powered by Team France – still dominate GC32 competition at Copa del Rey MAFPRE.

Even with Argo’s stand-out performance Friday, launching the US team solidly into third place, second placed NORAUTO remains 21 points ahead.

However they trail the Brits by six points and this might have been less had Franck Cammas’ team not been OCS in race one, leaving them seventh.

However it was NORAUTO, not INEOS, that won today’s final two races (INEOS claimed the third).

Competition continues Saturday for the final day of GC32 flying catamaran competition at Copa del Rey MAPFRE.

GC32 - Positions after 15 races

1st INEOS TEAM UK 33 pts

2nd NORAUTO 39 pts

3rd Argo 60 pts

4th Realteam 71 pts

5th Zoulou 75 pts

6th .film Racing 78 pts

7th Frank Racing 92 pts

8th Código Rojo Racing 96 pts

