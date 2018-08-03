GC32 Copa del Rey Mapfre - Day 2

Thursday the Brits won the second and fourth races while NORAUTO claimed races three and five.

At the midway stage, INEOS Team UK has kept her bow forward in the overall results, with a four point lead over Franck Cammas’ NORAUTO.

But with potentially ten races still to sail, they are effectively neck and neck.

Two other podium finishes Thursday has elevated Zoulou to the top of the competitive Owner-Driver leaderboard.

They are ahead but only on count-back from Jason Carroll’s Argo and with Simon Delzoppo’s .film Racing, winner of the ANONIMO Speed Challenge with a top speed of 22.55 knots, just two points astern.

Racing continues on the Bay of Palma with another five races scheduled.

GC32 - Positions after 10 races

1st INEOS TEAM UK 3 2 1 1 2 4 1 2 1 4 21pts

2nd NORAUTO 1 1 2 2 5 5 3 1 4 1 25pts

3rd Zoulou 2 7 6 5 7 1 6 3 3 6 46pts

4th Argo DNF/9 4 3 4 4 6 5 4 2 5 46pts

5th .film Racing 7 3 4 8 1 8 2 6 6 3 48pts

6th Realteam 5 5 5 3 3 7 8 5 8 2 51pts

7th Frank Racing 4 8 7 7 6 2 7 7 5 7 60pts

8th Código Rojo Racing 6 6 8 6 8 3 4 8 7 8 64pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here