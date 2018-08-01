GC32 Copa del Rey Mapfre - Day 1

This was the first race day for the new INEOS Team UK crew combination, led by Leigh McMillan, with Luke Parkinson, Joey Newton, Giles Scott and Neil Hunter.

So far this season Franck Cammas’ NORAUTO powered by Team France has been the outstanding performer, and they continued by winning the first two races in Palma.

INEOS Team UK then made the breakthrough, winning the races 3 and 4 before Simon Delzoppo’s .film Racing claimed the race 5 win.

GC32 Copa del Rey Mapfre Leaderboard - Day 1

1. INEOS Team UK (GBR) 9 pts

2. NORAUTO (FRA) 11 pts

3. Realteam (SUI) 21 pts

4. film Racing (NZL) 23 pts

5. Argo (USA) 24 pts

6. Zoulou (FRA) 27 pts

7. Frank Racing (AUS) 32 pts

8. Código Rojo Racing (POR) 34 pts

