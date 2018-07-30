INEOS Team UK head to Palma for Copa del Rey

Racing resumes Tuesday for INEOS Team UK in Palma, Mallorca for the third event of the 2018 GC32 Racing Tour, without Ben Ainslie on board.

The team will follow their pre-planned strategy of crew rotation for the GC32 Racing Tour with three changes to the line-up in Spain.

Britain’s Leigh MacMillan comes onboard as helmsman, with two-time America’s Cup winner, Joey Newton (AUS/GBR) making his debut for the team as jib trimmer.

The final change will see Australian Luke Parkinson trimming the mainsail.

The 2016 Finn Olympic gold medallist, Giles Scott (GBR) resumes the role of tactician and 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Champion, Neil Hunter (GBR) completes the line-up as float.

The 37 Copa del Rey MAPFRE, has 154 boats of 29 nationalities in 12 classes competing this year including the GC32 Racing Tour, hosted by the Copa del Rey MAPFRE for the third consecutive year.

Among the GC32s that will compete on the Bay of Palma will be the Swiss "Realteam" of Esteban García (winner of the circuit in 2017), the French "Norauto" of Franck Cammas (leader of the GC32 Racing Tour 2018 after two events) and the British "INEOS Team UK" of Ben Ainslie.

2018 GC32 Racing Tour Standings

1st. NORAUTO (FRA) 2 pts

2nd. Realteam (SUI) 6 pts

3rd. Zoulou (FRA) 7 pts

4th. Argo (USA) 9 pts

5th. Frank Racing (NZL) 9 pts

6th. INEOS TEAM UK (GBR) 12 pts

7th. film Racing (AUS) 13 pts

8th. Código Rojo Racing (ARG) 17 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here