GC32 World Champions - Team Tilt

The Schneiter family’s Team Tilt, managed by father Alex and steered by Olympic 49er sailor son Sébastien, was crowned first ever GC32 World Champion.

For tactician/mainsheet trimmer Glenn Ashby, this is his 17th World Championship title, and his first in a crew larger than two. Ashby was previously part of the Team Tilt crew in 2016.

Team Tilt’s performance was all the more remarkable following a disastrous opening day that left them lying 11th overall.

Winning Sunday morning’s race had put SAP Extreme Sailing Team into the lead, but poor results in the last two races caused the Danish team to finish second by eight points.

Oman Air completed the podium a further 11 points back.

INEOS Rebels UK had a better day, twice taking podium finishes, and they gained a place on the leaderboard, finishing fifth behind Ernesto Bertarelli’s Alinghi.

GC32 World Championship - Final Positions

1st Team Tilt 60 pts

2nd SAP Extreme Sailing Team 68 pts

3rd Oman Air 79 pts

4th Alinghi 88 pts

5th INEOS Rebels UK 88 pts

6th NORAUTO 94 pts

7th Red Bull Sailing Team 111 pts

8th Realteam 129 pts

9th Argo 129 pts

10th Frank Racing 135 pts

11th Zoulou 135 pts

12th Team México 172 pts

13th .film Racing 179 pts

