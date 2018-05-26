GC32 Worlds - SAP are best on Day 3

SAP with Kiwi helmsman Adam Minoprio made up for yesterday by taking top place on day 3, but could not dislodge Sébastien Schneiter’s Team Tilt from the top of the overall leaderboard.

SAP took three race wins from the five races on Saturday to move from fourth into second place, just two points off leader Team Tilt.

Team Tilt picked up a race win in the second race of the day and never finished worse than fourth.

Oman Air and skipper Kiwi Phil Robertson, take a step back to third overall, managing just one race win, in the third race of the day.

NORAUTO with Franck Cammas on board, muscled their way into fifth place, getting better results as the day went on and finishing with a run of 3, 2, 2, to finish third best of the day.

The Brits INEOS Rebels UK, slipped a place to finish sixth overall.

Final day is Sunday.

GC32 World Championship - Day 3 and 12 races sailed.

1st Team Tilt 20 11 14 45 pts

2nd SAP Extreme Sailing Team 9 27 11 47 pts

3rd Oman Air 12 19 30 61 pts

4th Alinghi 11 21 30 62 pts

5th NORAUTO 15 27 23 65 pts

6th INEOS Rebels UK 7 30 31 68 pts

7th Red Bull Sailing Team 8 31 42 81 pts

8th Realteam 14 30 52 96 pts

9th Argo 13 42 46 101 pts

10th Zoulou 21 49 34 104 pts

11th Frank Racing 15 48 43 106 pts

12th .film Racing 24 55 52 131 pts

13th Team México 13 68 51 132 pts

