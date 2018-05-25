GC32 Worlds - Team Tilt storm the Leaderboard

Team Tilt take the lead but tied on points with Oman Air after 7 races
Sébastien Schneiter’s Team Tilt, with Aussie Glenn Ashby on board, picked themselves off the bottom of the leaderboard to take the overall lead on day 2 of the GC32 World Championships.
With two race wins and nothing worse than a fourth, they are tied on 31 points with Oman Air and ‘the Million Dollar Man’ skipper Kiwi Phil Robertson.
Just one point back in third place is Ernesto Bertarelli's Alinghi, present leader of the Extreme Sailing Series.
SAP Extreme Sailing Team with Kiwi helmsman Adam Minoprio were in prime position until the final two races knocked them back to fourth place for the day.
And day 1 leaders INEOS Rebels UK came down to earth with a bump, never breaking into the top three and finishing the day in fifth.
GC32 World Championship - Day 2 after 7 races
1st Team Tilt 13 7 1 4 1 2 3 31 pts
2nd Oman Air 10 2 5 2 6 1 5 31 pts
3rd Alinghi 1 10 7 3 2 3 6 32 pts
4th SAP Extreme Sailing Team 3 6 3 1 3 12 8 36 pts
5th INEOS Rebels UK 6 1 10 6 5 5 4 37 pts
6th Red Bull Sailing Team 5 3 4 8 10 7 2 39 pts
7th NORAUTO 4 11 2 12 4 8 1 42 pts
8th Realteam 2 12 6 5 8 4 7 44 pts
9th Argo 8 5 8 9 7 9 9 55 pts
10th Frank Racing 7 8 9 7 11 10 11 63 pts
11th Zoulou 12 9 12 10 9 6 12 70 pts
12th .film Racing 11 13 11 11 12 11 10 79 pts
13th Team México 9 4 13 14DNF 14DNS 14DNS 13 81 pts
