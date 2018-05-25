GC32 Worlds - Team Tilt storm the Leaderboard

Sébastien Schneiter’s Team Tilt, with Aussie Glenn Ashby on board, picked themselves off the bottom of the leaderboard to take the overall lead on day 2 of the GC32 World Championships.

With two race wins and nothing worse than a fourth, they are tied on 31 points with Oman Air and ‘the Million Dollar Man’ skipper Kiwi Phil Robertson.

Just one point back in third place is Ernesto Bertarelli's Alinghi, present leader of the Extreme Sailing Series.

SAP Extreme Sailing Team with Kiwi helmsman Adam Minoprio were in prime position until the final two races knocked them back to fourth place for the day.

And day 1 leaders INEOS Rebels UK came down to earth with a bump, never breaking into the top three and finishing the day in fifth.

GC32 World Championship - Day 2 after 7 races

1st Team Tilt 13 7 1 4 1 2 3 31 pts

2nd Oman Air 10 2 5 2 6 1 5 31 pts

3rd Alinghi 1 10 7 3 2 3 6 32 pts

4th SAP Extreme Sailing Team 3 6 3 1 3 12 8 36 pts

5th INEOS Rebels UK 6 1 10 6 5 5 4 37 pts

6th Red Bull Sailing Team 5 3 4 8 10 7 2 39 pts

7th NORAUTO 4 11 2 12 4 8 1 42 pts

8th Realteam 2 12 6 5 8 4 7 44 pts

9th Argo 8 5 8 9 7 9 9 55 pts

10th Frank Racing 7 8 9 7 11 10 11 63 pts

11th Zoulou 12 9 12 10 9 6 12 70 pts

12th .film Racing 11 13 11 11 12 11 10 79 pts

13th Team México 9 4 13 14DNF 14DNS 14DNS 13 81 pts

