INEOS Rebels UK lead GC32 Worlds

The British AC36 youth team, INEOS Rebels UK, helmed by seasoned Extreme Sailing Series winner Leigh McMillan, take a one point lead after two races on the first day of the GC32 World Championship.

Finishing in sixth place in the opening race, won by Ernesto Bertarelli and his crew on Alinghi, INEOS Rebels UK took charge of the second race and won by 37 seconds ahead of the Phil Robertson-skippered Oman Air.

Taking second place on the leaderboard is the Red Bull Sailing Team of Hans-Peter Steinacher (5, 3) and in third are SAP Extreme Sailing Team of Jes Gram-Hansen (3, 6).

After winning the first race, Alinghi slumped to a tenth in the second and finished the day in fourth overall, and four points off the lead.

Argo’s owner-driver Jason Carroll leads the Owner-Driver Championship and is in seventh place overall.

GC32 World Championship - Day 1 after 2 races

1st INEOS Rebels UK - - 6 1 7 pts

2nd Red Bull Sailing Team - - 5 3 8 pts

3rd SAP Extreme Sailing Team - - 3 6 9 pts

4th Alinghi - - 1 10 11 pts

5th Oman Air - - 10 2 12 pts

6th Team México - - 9 4 13 pts

7th Argo - - 8 5 13 pts

8th Realteam - - 2 12 14 pts

9th NORAUTO - - 4 11 15 pts

10th Frank Racing - - 7 8 15 pts

11th Team Tilt - - 13 7 20 pts

12th Zoulou - - 12 9 24 pts

13th .film Racing - - 11 13 24 pts

