Thirteen teams have been formally taking part in practice racing, and Thursday competition starts in earnest out of the Fraglia Vela Riva in Riva del Garda at the first GC32 World Championship.

The event will be a rare occasion when GC32 Racing Tour and Extreme Sailing Series teams get to lock horns.

Across the 13 teams competing at the GC32 Worlds are numerous other past sailing World Champions in boats of all shapes and sizes.

With champions from 49er skiffs, keelboats, match-racing, Orma60 trimaran and C-Class catamarans, and Olympic gold medals and America's Cup winners.

And after a change of name and focus, Ben Ainslie's America's Cup team are in Riva del Garda rebranded as the INEOS Rebels UK.

Following the new partnership announcement with INEOS, the British AC team has switched the team’s strategy from the TP52 circuit to focus on foiling boats and will compete in this year’s GC32 Racing Tour.

Three time Extreme Sailing Series winner and INEOS TEAM UK senior sailor, Leigh McMillan leads the team as Helmsman and mentor, with 22 year old Will Alloway as Skipper.

Teams competing in the World Championship

1. SUI Alinghi – Ernesto Bertarelli

2. USA Argo – Jason Carroll

3. AUS Film Racing – Simon Delzoppo

4. NZL Frank Racing – Simon Hull

5. GBR INEOS Rebels UK - Will Alloway/Leigh McMillan

6. FRA NORAUTO – Franck Cammas

7. OMA Oman Air – Phil Robertson

8. SUI Realteam – Esteban Garcia/Jérôme Clerc

9. AUT Red Bull Sailing Team – Hans-Peter Steinacher/Roman Hagara/Chris Draper

10. DEN SAP Extreme Sailing Team – Jes Gram-Hansen/Rasmus Køstner/Adam Minoprio

11. MEXTeam México – 2018 – Erik Brockmann/Tom Phipps

12. SUI Team Tilt – Alex Schneiter/Sebastien Schneiter

13. FRA Zoulou – Erik Maris

GC32 Racing Tour 2018 schedule

GC32 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 23 – 27 May, Riva del Garda, Lake Garda, Italy

GC32 LAGOS CUP 27th June – 1 July, Lagos, Portugal

37th COPA DEL REY MAPFRE 31 July – 4 August, Palma de Mallorca, Spain

GC32 VILLASIMIUS CUP 12 – 16 September, Villasimius, Italy

GC32 TPM MED CUP 10 – 14 October, Toulon, France

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here