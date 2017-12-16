Extreme Sailing Muscat - Alinghi take victory

Alinghi (SUI) - Click image for a larger image

After four days of consistently strong sailing in Oman, the Swiss team extended their lead on the fleet of super-fast foiling GC32s, closing the Act with a six-point lead.

Consisting of experienced Series sailors Arnaud Psarofaghis, Nicolas Charbonnier, Nils Frei, Yves Detrey and Timothé Lapauw – the team sailed unchanged from last year.

It proved a magic formula that saw the Swiss squad finish second in the Act’s final race, worth double points.

Extreme Sailing Series™ 2018 Act 1, Muscat - Final

1st Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis: 277 points

2nd SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner: 271 pts

3rd Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertsoni: 253 pts

4th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Will Alloway: 244 pts

5th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara: 215 pts

6th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Jason Waterhouse: 210 pts

7th Team México (MEX) Erik Brockmann: 177 pts

Flying Phantom Series Act 1, Muscat - Final

1st Team France Jeune (FRA) Solune Robert, Antoine Rucard 483 points

2nd Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Olivia Mackay, Micah Wilkinson 474 pts

3rd Idreva Zephyr Foiling (FRA) Charles Hainneville, Pierre-Yves Durand 446 pts

4th Culture Foil (FRA) Nicolas Ferellec, Théo Constance 426 pts

5th Flying Frogs (FRA) Pierre Le Clainche, Arnaud Vasseur 397 pts

6th UON (POR) José Cladeira, Helder Basilio 365 pts

7th EVO Visian ICL (GER) Raphael Neuhann, Elias Neuhann 357 pts

8th Masterlan (CZE) David Krizek, Zdenek Adam 314 pts

