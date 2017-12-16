Extreme Sailing Muscat - Alinghi take victory

Alinghi were crowned winners of the opening Act of the 2018 Extreme Sailing Series Saturday, their first win in Muscat in their eight-year history in the event.
Alinghi (SUI) - Click image for a larger image
After four days of consistently strong sailing in Oman, the Swiss team extended their lead on the fleet of super-fast foiling GC32s, closing the Act with a six-point lead.
Consisting of experienced Series sailors Arnaud Psarofaghis, Nicolas Charbonnier, Nils Frei, Yves Detrey and Timothé Lapauw – the team sailed unchanged from last year.
It proved a magic formula that saw the Swiss squad finish second in the Act’s final race, worth double points.
Extreme Sailing Series™ 2018 Act 1, Muscat - Final
1st Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis: 277 points
2nd SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner: 271 pts
3rd Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertsoni: 253 pts
4th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Will Alloway: 244 pts
5th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara: 215 pts
6th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Jason Waterhouse: 210 pts
7th Team México (MEX) Erik Brockmann: 177 pts
Flying Phantom Series Act 1, Muscat - Final
1st Team France Jeune (FRA) Solune Robert, Antoine Rucard 483 points
2nd Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Olivia Mackay, Micah Wilkinson 474 pts
3rd Idreva Zephyr Foiling (FRA) Charles Hainneville, Pierre-Yves Durand 446 pts
4th Culture Foil (FRA) Nicolas Ferellec, Théo Constance 426 pts
5th Flying Frogs (FRA) Pierre Le Clainche, Arnaud Vasseur 397 pts
6th UON (POR) José Cladeira, Helder Basilio 365 pts
7th EVO Visian ICL (GER) Raphael Neuhann, Elias Neuhann 357 pts
8th Masterlan (CZE) David Krizek, Zdenek Adam 314 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
G New
17 March 2018 16:52 GMT