Extreme Sailing Series - crash, bang, wallop Muscat

NZL Extreme Sailing Team and Red Bull Sailing Team collided at the leeward mark on the fourth race of the day while locked in an epic struggle in the closing stages of the race.

Although no crew members were injured, significant damage was sustained to the rudders on both boats, forcing the challengers to retire from the racing.

Following a hearing with the umpires, Red Bull Sailing Team was disqualified from race 14 having not afforded NZ Extreme Sailing Team ample room to sail their proper course around the mark.

Meanwhile . . . With big breeze and glorious sunshine, day three in Muscat did not disappoint.

In perfect conditions for extreme sailing, the teams flew round the course in strong winds, with the foiling GC32s hitting top speeds of 30 knots, just metres away from the crowded shoreline.

Danish-flagged SAP Extreme Sailing Team had a spectacular day on the water, dominating the fleet throughout, taking four race wins.

And Team México, skippered by Erik Brockmann, achieved their best result of the competition, speeding to the finish of race 16 ahead of British contingent Land Rover BAR Academy.

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 1, Muscat after 17 races

1st Alinghi 194 pts

2nd SAP Extreme Sailing Team 184 pts

3rd Oman Air 180 pts

4th Land Rover BAR Academy 166 pts

5th NZ Extreme Sailing Team 148 pts

6th Red Bull Sailing Team 145 pts

7th Team Mexico 126 pts

16 March 2018 22:33 GMT