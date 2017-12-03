Extreme Sailing Series day 2 - Race win for BAR

Click image for a larger image

After a slow start the BAR team finished with a win in race 8 and then third place in the last two races, to retain their fourth place overall.

The newly formed crew on Red Bull Sailing Team, led by double Olympic gold medallists Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher, also picked up a win.

The Kiwi challenger NZ Extreme Sailing Team took second place in the first and last races of the day.

Overall the Act leaders Alinghi, stays ahead, despite an OCS the first race of the day.

They came back improving through the day to finish with a win and eight points clear of Oman Air who won two races.

In third place are SAP Extreme Sailing Team a further five points back.

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 1, Muscat after 10 races

1st Alinghi - - - 12 11 12 11 8 10 10 11 11 12 108 pts

2nd Oman Air - - - 11 9 10 12 7 12 11 9 12 7 100 pts

3rd SAP Extreme Sailing Team - - - 7 12 9 10 10 9 12 8 9 9 95 pts

4th Land Rover BAR Academy - - - 6 7 11 9 9 7 8 12 10 10 89 pts

5th Red Bull Sailing Team - - - 10 10 6 7 12 11 9 6 8 8 87 pts

6th NZ Extreme Sailing Team - - - 9 8 7 8 11 8 7 10 6 11 85 pts

7th Team Mexico - - - 8 6 8 6 6 6 6 7 7 6 66 pts

Flying Phantom Series Act 1, Muscat after 12 races

1st Team France Jeune (FRA) Solune Robert, Antoine Rucard 231 points.

2nd Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Olivia Mackay, Micah Wilkinson 225 points.

3rd Idreva Zephyr Foiling (FRA) Charles Hainneville, Pierre-Yves Durand 214 points.

4th Culture Foil (FRA) Nicolas Ferellec, Théo Constance 208 points.

5th Flying Frogs (FRA) Pierre Le Clainche, Arnaud Vasseur 187 points.

6th EVO Visian ICL (GER) Raphael Neuhann, Elias Neuhann 180 points.

7th UON (POR) José Cladeira, Helder Basilio 175 points.

8th Masterlan (CZE) David Krizek, Zdenek Adam 158 points.

Gerald New - Sailweb

15 March 2018 18:50 GMT