Extreme Sailing Series - Alinghi dominate day 1

Three-time champions Alinghi dominated the first day of the 2018 Extreme Sailing Series™ in Muscat, Oman.

Consistent sailing across four races saw the experienced Alinghi crew finish within the top two on each occasion.

Light, shifty winds made for tricky competition in the foiling GC32 catamarans, with the second race of the day abandoned due to the weather.

Sailing on home waters, the conditions didn’t faze Oman Air as they battled Alinghi for the top spot throughout the day.

Leading the fleet for the first half of race one, the Omani team – consisting of seasoned Series professionals – made best use of their knowledge of the stunning waters off the Muscat coastline.

The Omani team finished second in Wednesday’s rankings, with the SAP Extreme Sailing Team recovering from an OCS in race 1 to finish in third place overall.

Over on the Flying Phantom racecourse, Team France Jeune topped the leaderboard, finishing in the top two in five out of six of their races.

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 1, Muscat after 4 races

1st Alinghi 12 11 12 11 46 pts
2nd Oman Air 11 9 10 12 42 pts
3rd SAP Extreme Sailing Team 7 12 9 10 38 pts
4th Land Rover BAR Academy 6 7 11 9 33 pts
5th Red Bull Sailing Team 10 10 6 7 33 pts
6th NZ Extreme Sailing Team 9 8 7 8 32 pts
7th Team Mexico 8 6 8 6 28 pts

Flying Phantom Series Act 1, Muscat after 6 races

1st Team France Jeune (FRA) Solune Robert and Antoine Rucard - 114 points.
2nd Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson - 111 points.
3rd Idreva Zephyr Foiling (FRA) Charles Hainneville and Pierre-Yves Durand - 107 points.
4th Culture Foil (FRA) Nicolas Ferellec and Théo Constance - 102 points.
5th Flying Frogs (FRA) Pierre Le Clainche and Arnaud Vasseur - 94 points.
6th UON (POR) José Cladeira and Helder Basilio - 89 points.
7th EVO Visian ICL (GER) Raphael Neuhann and Elias Neuhann - 89 points.
8th Masterlan (CZE) David Krizek and Zdenek Adam - 86 points.

G New
14 March 2018 17:56 GMT

