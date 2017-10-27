Super Foiler GP - tech2 step-up after Euroflex failure

The series front running SuperFoiler Euroflex and her crew of Nathan Outteridge, Glenn Ashby and Iain Jensen, will surrender precious points after being forced to sit out the action on Friday.

They are in serious doubt for the entire weekend after she suffered a structural failure in a Busselton training run.

The Euroflex rudder stock snapped in training, puncturing Euroflex’s starboard float and leaving the championship leader with an unlikely mountain to scale – and the hopes of a Busselton return hanging by a thread.

“The boat fell apart today in training,” said Euroflex skipper and Olympic Gold medallist Nathan Outteridge, “It looks like a can opener has gone along the side of the boat.”

“We just started hearing a cracking noise and saw the back of the boat explode as we were squaring up to go down wind. That sound and feeling when you are on trapeze is not ideal,” said Euroflex’s mainsheet trimmer and America’s Cup winner Glenn Ashby.

Should tech2 or Pavement win this weekend and if Euroflex fail to repair their SuperFoiler the front runner’s lead in the championship will by scythed to just two points heading into the Grand Final in Sydney.

tech2 twice tasted victory on Geograph Bay with Luke Parkinson, Ayden Menzies and Sam Newton surging to the top of the regatta leader board after two wins from the four races on offer.

Pavement are level with Kleenmaid in second after Perth’s Steve Thomas secured a maiden SuperFoiler triumph on home waterways, less than 24 hours after injuring his thumb in an epic capsize and after his two usual team-mates flew out to Oman.

iD Intranet was the fourth different winner in five races on Saturday and their skipper America’s Cup sailor Paul Campbell-James heads into the final day of racing on a high.

“It is nice to end the day on a win, it was a good race as well,” said Campbell-James, “Everyone is in it. tech2 had a good day but it is all to play for everyone is close.”

