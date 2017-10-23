SuperFoiler Grand Prix - Outteridge clean sweep

Click image for a larger image

Euroflex leads the overall SuperFoiler Grand Prix series (12 points) ahead of Pavement (9), tech2 (6), iD Intranet (6), Record Point (5) and Kleenmaid (5).

Queensland’s Gold Coast is scheduled to host three more final races on Sunday.

Gold Coast SuperFoiler Grand Prix after 6 races

Euroflex - 6 6 6 6 6 6 36pts

tech2 - 4 4 4 3 5 4 24 points

Record Point - 3 5 5 5 3 3 24 points

Kleenmaid - 5 3 2 4 1 1 16 points

iDintranet - 0 2 3 1 4 2 12 points

Pavement - 2 0 0 2 2 5 11 points

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

17 February 2018 7:04 GMT