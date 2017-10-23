SuperFoiler Grand Prix - Outteridge clean sweep

Aussie Olympic Gold medallist Nathan Outteridge and his crew on Euroflex had another clean sweep with six wins on the first two days of the Gold Coast SuperFoiler Grand Prix.
Euroflex leads the overall SuperFoiler Grand Prix series (12 points) ahead of Pavement (9), tech2 (6), iD Intranet (6), Record Point (5) and Kleenmaid (5).
Queensland’s Gold Coast is scheduled to host three more final races on Sunday.
Gold Coast SuperFoiler Grand Prix after 6 races
Euroflex - 6 6 6 6 6 6 36pts
tech2 - 4 4 4 3 5 4 24 points
Record Point - 3 5 5 5 3 3 24 points
Kleenmaid - 5 3 2 4 1 1 16 points
iDintranet - 0 2 3 1 4 2 12 points
Pavement - 2 0 0 2 2 5 11 points
