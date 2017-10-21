Multihull
 

SuperFoiler GP goes to America’s Cup trio

The Euroflex crew of Nathan Outteridge, Iain Jensen and Glenn Ashby took victory in all seven SuperFoiler Grand Prix races on Adelaide’s Outer Harbour.

The America’s Cup trio, who boast 24 world championships between them, were tested in the final race of the three-day regatta.

Second placed Paul Campbell-James GBR on iD Intranet also benefitted from his activities in the America's Cup (with Land Rover BAR).

Euroflex trailed iD Intranet for the second time in as many days. But ultimately the class of Euroflex emerged, as they leapfrogged their way to victory.

Record Point, who had a capsize yesterday, continued their difficult run at the regatta – after Tom Clout went overboard in the final race of the regatta.

He clipped his leg on the rudder on the way through but was recovered and continued racing.

Euroflex netted six points from the Grand Prix regatta, iD five, Pavement four, Kleenmaid three, Record Point two and tech2 one heading into the second leg in Geelong next week.

G New
4 February 2018 10:36 GMT

