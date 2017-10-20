Campbell-James overboard in SuperFoiler race

Campbell-James returned to his iD tri-maran foiler unscathed and resumed steering duties – crossing the line just behind Euroflex.

The regatta is being led by Euroflex on 24 points, followed by iD (19 pts), Pavement (17 pts), Kleenmaid (12 pts), Record Point and tech2 (11 pts).

Record Point was unable to take to the start line for the final skirmish on Adelaide’s Outer Harbour due to a capsize.

The racing continues with double points on offer across all three races.

The SuperFoiler Grand Prix is contested over five weekends at five iconic marine locations across Australia - South Australia, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and New South Wales - from February 2018.

3 February 2018 8:56 GMT