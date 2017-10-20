Multihull
 

Campbell-James overboard in SuperFoiler race

America's Cup sailor Paul Campbell-James, the Skipper of iD Intranet, went overboard during Race 3 of the SuperFoiler Grand Prix’s opening regatta in Adelaide.

Campbell-James returned to his iD tri-maran foiler unscathed and resumed steering duties – crossing the line just behind Euroflex.

The regatta is being led by Euroflex on 24 points, followed by iD (19 pts), Pavement (17 pts), Kleenmaid (12 pts), Record Point and tech2 (11 pts).

Record Point was unable to take to the start line for the final skirmish on Adelaide’s Outer Harbour due to a capsize.

The racing continues with double points on offer across all three races.

The SuperFoiler Grand Prix is contested over five weekends at five iconic marine locations across Australia - South Australia, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and New South Wales - from February 2018.

G New
3 February 2018 8:56 GMT

