Cata Raid - Is this the way forward?

It certainly seems so if it's set on a Caribbean Island with bargain transport offers and free accommodation.

The Cata Raid is a 6-leg event around the French Caribbean Island Martinique for the Formule 18 and 16 multihulls.

Leading after the first two legs are Britain's Martin Orion are Charles Gate, winning both legs on their F18.

Second are the Swiss pair, Andreas Lutz and Raymond Schlatter SUI (2, 3).

Gerald New - Sailweb

23 January 2018 11:09 GMT