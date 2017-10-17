Multihull
 

Cata Raid - Is this the way forward?

With all the doom and gloom as sailing club and racing numbers fall in the face of the generational change to social media driven events, is the 'Raid' concept due for a revival?

Click image for a larger image

It certainly seems so if it's set on a Caribbean Island with bargain transport offers and free accommodation.

The Cata Raid is a 6-leg event around the French Caribbean Island Martinique for the Formule 18 and 16 multihulls.

Leading after the first two legs are Britain's Martin Orion are Charles Gate, winning both legs on their F18.

Second are the Swiss pair, Andreas Lutz and Raymond Schlatter SUI (2, 3).

Gerald New - Sailweb
23 January 2018 11:09 GMT

