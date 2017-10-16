Its Official - We are World Class at last

The first GC32 World Championship will take place in Riva del Garda, Italy on 23 to 27 May, 2018.

This will see the fleets of the GC32 Racing Tour and Extreme Sailing Series competing on the same race track.

For GC32 Racing Tour participants the World Championship will double as the first event of their 2018 season.

Oman Air’s mainsheet trimmer Peter Greenhalgh commented:

“I think it is a great step for the Class to have an official World Championship. Last year we won the ‘Class Championship’ with Oman Air and it was a fantastic event."

"The GC32 is a great boat and extremely fun to race on. Put more than 12 on a start line and you could have some of the best racing in the world."

