Extreme Sailing Series - SAP overall winners

The Danes had overall victory in the bag by the time it came to the closing double-points race.

But although the season trophy was out of reach for Alinghi and Oman Air, their fate in Act 8 standings was only decided in the last nail-biting race of the day.

Not deterred by Oman Air’s two race wins in the run-up, the Swiss finished ahead of the Omani syndicate to seal the Act 8 triumph.

After Ben Ainslie in the last event, it was Giles Scott's turn on the helm to try and add some sparkle to the Land Rover BAR Academy team.

But Father Christmas did not come early for the struggling BAR junior team and they finished fifth in Mexico and tied for last place in the 2017 overall series.

Extreme Sailing Series™ 2017 Overall standings

1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) 98 points.

2nd Alinghi (SUI) 96 points.

3rd Oman Air (OMA) 95 points.

4th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 84 points.

5th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) 70 points.

6th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) 70 points.

Extreme Sailing Series - Act 8, Los Cabos, Final Day 4, 20 races

1st Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, Nicolas Charbonnier, Timothé Lapauw, Nils Frei, Yves Detrey 224 points.

2nd Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, James Wierzbowski, Ed Smyth, Nasser Al Mashari 212 points.

3rd SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner, Adam Minoprio, Mads Emil Stephensen, Pierluigi de Felice, Richard Mason 209 points.

4th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, Hans Peter Steinacher, Stewart Dodson, Adam Piggott, Will Tiller 191 points.

5th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, Giles Scott, Oli Greber, Sam Batten, Matt Brushwood 157 points.

6th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Graeme Sutherland, Josh Junior, Harry Hull, Andy Maloney, Josh Salthouse 157 points.

7th Team Extreme México (MEX) Erik Brockmann, Chris Taylor, Alex Higby, Tom Buggy, Danel Belausteguigoitia Fierro, Armando Noriega Negrete 153 points.

8th Lupe Tortilla Demetrio (USA) John Tomko, Jonathan Atwood, Matthew Whitehead, Tripp Burd, Trevor Burd 125 points

Gerald New - Sailweb

4 December 2017 9:22 GMT