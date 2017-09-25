Extreme Sailing Series - All down to final day

Click image for a larger image

Despite suffering a seventh-place finish, Oman Air remains in second: four points clear of SAP Extreme Sailing Team and within reach of leader Alinghi.

Crucially SAP Extreme Sailing Team retained the podium position that is the key to taking the overall 2017 victory when the season draws to a close Sunday.

Unfazed by Alinghi’s two-day winning streak, SAP Extreme Sailing Team helm Adam Minoprio remains confident that his team can still win the Act, as well as the 2017 season.

There are potentially six more races Sunday and double-points in the last race, so it is still all to play for, for winning this event.

Extreme Sailing Series - Act 8, Los Cabos, after Day 3, 17 races

1st Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, 184 points.

2nd Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, 172 points.

3rd SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner, 168 points.

4th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, 156 points.

5th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Graeme Sutherland, 135 points.

6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, 126 points.

7th Team Extreme México (MEX) Erik Brockmann, 116 points.

8th Lupe Tortilla Demetrio (USA) John Tomko, 99 points.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

3 December 2017 10:42 GMT